50 Cent Announces New 2023 ‘The Final Lap’ Tour

Today, New York’s own 50 Cent announced his “Final Lap Tour”. This is in celebration of his 20-year anniversary of Get Rich or Die Trying. 50 took to Instagram to announce the tour and also named some famous guests that will be in attendance. Busta Rhymes will be on all tour dates and R&B singer Jeremih will be on the North American dates. Fans can also register at 50cent.com to get tickets. Tickets are available Friday, May 12th.