50 Cent Announces New 2023 ‘The Final Lap’ Tour

Tour Dates: North America
July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT
July 23 – Denver, CO
July 25 – St. Louis, MO
July 27 – Noblesville, IN
July 28 – Nashville, TN
July 29 – Cincinnati, OH
July 31 – Toronto, ON
Aug 2 – Montreal, QC
Aug 3 – Mansfield, MA
Aug 5 – Darien Center, NY
Aug 6 – Cleveland., OH
Aug 8 – Bristow, VA
Aug 9 – Brooklyn, NY
Aug 11 – Hartford, CT
Aug 12 – Camden, NJ
Aug 13 – Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 15 – Raleigh, NC
Aug 16 – Charlotte, NC
Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA
Aug 19 – Tampa, FL
Aug 20 – West Palm Beach,
Aug 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL
Aug 24 – Houston, TX
Aug 25 – Dallas, TX
Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM
Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ
Aug 30 – Los Angeles, CA
Aug 31 – Chula Vista, CA
Sep 2 – Mountain View, CA
Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA
Sep 6 – Ridgefield, WA
Sep 7 – Seattle, WA
Sep 8 – Vancouver, BC
Sep 10 – Calgary, AB
Sep 11 – Edmonton, AB
Sep 13 – Winnipeg, MB
Sep 15 – St. Paul, MN
Sep 16 – Chicago, IL
Sep 17 – Detroit, MI
Tour Dates: International
Sep 28 – Amsterdam, NL
Sep 29 – Hamburg, DE
Sep 30 – Copenhagen, DK
Oct 4 – Oslo, NO
Oct 5 -Trondheim, NO
Oct 7 – Stockholm, SE
Oct 9 – Riga, LV
Oct 11 – Lodz, PL
Oct 14 – Berlin, DE
Oct 15 – Oberhausen, DE
Oct 20 – Zurich, CH
Oct 21 – Nice, FR
Oct 22 – Milan, IT
Oct 24 – Munich, DE
Oct 25 – Manheim, DE
Oct 26 – Brussels, BE
Oct 28 – Prague, CZ
Oct 31 – Strasbourg, FR
Nov 2 – Nantes, FR
Nov 3 – Paris, FR
Nov 6 – Dublin, IE
Nov 9 – Glasgow, UK
Nov 10 – Manchester, UK
Nov 11 – London, UK
Nov 12 – Birmingham, UK
