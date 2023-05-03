Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies At 32

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Three-time Olympic Gold medalist, Tori Bowie, has died. She was 32. Bowie became a standout athlete at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she put on a stellar performance as the anchor leg on the US women’s track and field team alongside Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner. News of her untimely death has shocked the Internet.

“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Raised by her grandmother, Bowie was open about how she played a pivotal role in success on the field. After she won the 100-meter bronze at the worlds in 2015, she recalled her grandmother told her, ‘I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

Bowie went on to win big at the 2016 Olympics where she also won the silver medal in silver and the 100 and bronze in the 200.

Fans have taken to social media to express sadness and reflect on the runner’s decorated time on this earth. Bowie’s teammate Tianna Bartoletta expressed disappointment in how the story has spread, “I have so many feelings and I’m trying to be very careful about how I express them. I’m sad, but mostly I’m angry- not at Tori -but at all the people who felt it was more important to break this news- by dangling a story- for needing us to know that they were the first to know.”

While Bowie’s official cause of death is unknown, Bartoletta’s status alludes to Bowie possibly suffering from mental health issues. She adds,

“What does that matter!? How about being the first to know when someone needs help? Or is struggling? How about being the first to know AND DO SOMETHING that can save someone’s life?

We really have got to start doing better by each other- help each other LIVE in peace before we lay them to rest in it.”

We’re praying for Bowie’s friends and family.

RELATED STORIES:

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Commercial Scored And Edited By Kanye

Shanquella Robinson: Here’s What We Know So Far About The 25-Year-Old’s Mysterious Death

Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies At 32 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com