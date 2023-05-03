Benny The Butcher Speaks On Conway The Machine & Westside Gunn’s Relationship

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Griselda is one of the most beloved and revered rap groups of this generation, but the Buffalo trio haven’t been rocking together for quite some time, allegedly. Rumors have it that Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn aren’t on the best of terms as of late.

Taking a minute to address the rumors about friction within the group (namely Conway and Westside) on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Benny The Butcher clarifies that he doesn’t know about any animosity between his family members as he’s keeps in touch with both of them and nothing’s ever come up about any kind of hostility towards one another.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know what it’s about. Cause I’m in the loop with both of them n*ggas, and whenever that was going on, I know they was talking. Same thing, I call, they check in with each other. But this is what I wanna say: that’s to the world. Remind you that these are my cousins. That ain’t the first time, it won’t be the last.”

Continuing to point out that there isn’t a rift between Conway and Westside, Benny reminds people that the two men were just overseas together for their visuals to “Quarters” for which Benny wasn’t even a part of.

“You see them n*ggas together in Paris — I wasn’t there! I’m like, ‘The f*ck you n*ggas ain’t call me for?’ But trust me, it’s never nothing where n*ggas ain’t doing business, n*ggas ain’t getting money, n*ggas ain’t at each other crib. It could never be like that.”

Well, that’s good to know.

While we’re glad to hear from Benny that Conway and Westside are still on good terms, we’re still waiting on a new Griselda project that always seems to get teased whenever they collaborate on each other’s solo projects, but never seems to come to fruition. Hopefully for the sake of the culture these three men can carve out some time and get in the lab to cook up some product that’ll get heads nodding and necks cracking as the rap game is in need of some new potent work out of the streets of Buffalo, New York.

Check out Benny’s interview below in which he talks about Griselda and the shadiness of the rap business, and let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments section.

