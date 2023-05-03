WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is in search of something even his millions can’t buy – an elusive trading card. In the new series King Of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, the Toronto-born rap superstar is shown searching for the card representing another superstar, Los Angeles Laker LeBron James.

The series follows Ken Goldin, the head of Goldin Auctions in New Jersey, and his quest for collectibles that will then be sold to buyers interested in any piece of their favorite musician, sports star, or actor.

“Goldin Auctions is the world’s largest collectible marketplace,” Goldin says in the trailer introducing the show. “We find the greatest collectibles in the world.”

The series dropped last week and is already in Netflix’s top ten.

In the first episode, “Hail to the King” the card Drake and Goldin are both hunting is the LeBron James’ Triple Logoman card. It has a jersey patch for every team that LeBron James has won a championship with and it was one of sports’ most elusive cards because only one exists.

Drake is on the hunt but, unfortunately, even his wealth can’t make the card appear.

Spoiler alert – the King of Collectibles episode was filmed last year. The card was found and sold for $2.4M, though not to Drake it seems. Here’s the backstory.

He spent $200K on high-end “break packs” where packs of cards unseen by anyone are opened to see if there are cards of any value in them. Drake did find an Anfernee Hardaway Logoman and a valuable Michael Jordan card, but no LeBron.

The pandemic and the ESPN series The Last Dance are believed to have ratcheted up the prices for trading cards, which after being widely disseminated in previous decades fell into a lull when too many saturated the market. In the years since, card releases are more tightly controlled and one-of-a-kind cards are hitting record marks.

Watch the trailer for the show below:

Drake Seeks Rare LeBron James Trading Card Worth Millions In New Netflix Series was originally published on cassiuslife.com