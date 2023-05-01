Reports that Brian Kinnes, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker has been issued a cease and desist from Frank Oceans team. The filmmaker used YouTube clips and social media clips from fans who went to the concert in order to recreate the singer’s entire 80-minute set. AEG, Coachellas parent company asked him to remove the video due to copyright issues. After the confrontation, Kinnes started to share the video more and it gained more traction. A cease-and-desist came soon afterward.
“I’m not concerned with any legal repercussion because I do not plan on making a single penny from it”, Brian Kinnes told Variety. He continued, “I will continue to upload it in places that [Oceans] legal team will not be able to find. I don’t know if I should tell that to a reporter… but it deserves to exist online.”
Due to the amount of time Brian spent putting the video together, we see why he is reluctant to remove it. Using a total of around 150 videos, but starting from 450 videos from 300 people, Brian spent 80 hours composing the video.
Kinnes told AEG, “the video is going to be online forever” when requested to delete all references to Coachella.
Frank Ocean Fan Handed Cease-and-Desist After Sharing Coachella Set was originally published on hot1009.com
