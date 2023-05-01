WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Normani isn’t holding back. The singer hopped on her Instagram to serve leg, hips, and body in a revealing black MÔNOT dress.

If you need encouragement to go to the gym, click on Normani’s latest Instagram photo. The “Wild Side” songstress showed us her toned body in a black MÔNOT dress featuring two hip-high splits. The artist posed seductively in the hooded garb, leaving little to the imagination. Normani wore black platform heels, chunky black and gold bracelets, and textured gold earrings to complement the dress. She offset the dress with her French manicured nails and brown tresses that cascaded down her shoulders.

Normani captioned the hot picture with, “ (:.” Her followers went wild in her comment section with plenty of praise emojis and positive comments. Some followers asked the musician where she had been because she hadn’t posted anything on her social media page since April 3rd. Others were less concerned about Normani’s daring look and more about new music. “You fine. You pretty as hell! You’re iconic! You’re everything. I must uplift you!! Now that I’ve done that… it’s time to drag you sister because the way we haven’t gotten a song from you since last March bby it’s May… we going another 2 years? If so just tell me! I will learn to survive bby! But this radio silence? Oh naurrrr you killin us bby! Nation ready to pull up on you! girl is this what the ghetto feels like,” pleaded one fan.

While we aren’t sure what Normani is teasing with this seductive post, we know that she looks good!

DON’T MISS…

Normani Shows Off Her Killer Bod At Doja Cat’s Birthday Party

5 Times Normani’s Chiseled Abs Were A Work Of Art

Normani Is All Legs At Diesel’s Fashion Show For Milan Fashion Week

Normani Serves Curves Galore In A Sexy Black MÔNOT Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com