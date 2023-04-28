Lori Harvey looked marvelous in a stunning Georges Chakra garb at the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York City.
We love it when Lori Harvey is on the scene because the beautiful model always serves hot fashion looks that get us going. Although her go-to looks are fitted couture dresses and ornate gowns, now and then, the influencer will don chic pants look that will have us scouring the internet for similar outfits. At this year’s Prince’s Trust Gala (an event supporting the Prince’s Trust charities aiming to empower disenfranchised young people in 22 different countries), she wore one of those alluring garbs that put the fashion world in a frenzy.
Harvey stepped out in a yellow, Middle Eastern-inspired Georges Chakra look that featured a sheer, floor-length tunic draped over-embellished pants. The SKN by Lori CEO paired her elaborate look with silver strappy sandals and lavish diamond studs. She wore her hair in her signature bob ‘do and a soft glam makeup beat.
We are huge fans of Harvey’s fashion style because while she is always fancy and dressed to the nines, she never overdoes it. The outfit is always the focal point, making her styles stand out even more. Are you a fan of Harvey’s latest look? Let us know below!
DON’T MISS…
Lori Harvey Is Picturesque In A Laquan Smith Halter Dress
5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl
Lori Harvey Is Picturesque In A Laquan Smith Halter Dress
Lori Harvey Was A Show-Stopper At The Prince’s Trust Gala In A Gorgeous Georges Chakra Outfit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
-
Jerry Springer, Tabloid TV Show Legend, Dead At 79
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)