Zendaya Sizzles In Versace At 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards

Zendaya was a vision in a coffee-colored Versace gown at the 2023 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Zendaya is a style winner. Her looks are always timeless, and the Versace dress she donned at this year’s CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards was top-notch. The Euphoria actress stunned at the event in the printed velvet dress that featured a scooped neckline and a leather belted bodice. Styled by the Luxury Law, Zendaya wore her garb with brown pointy-toe heels and minimal jewelry. The star wore her tresses in a flipped bob, and her makeup enhanced her natural glow.

Zendaya proudly accepted the Star of the Year Award during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement event. During her acceptance speech, she thanked her supporters and expressed her love for inspiring others through acting. “I think my gift is storytelling. That’s what I love to do, and it means nothing if those stories don’t get to the people they need to get to,” stated the actress. She admitted how fulfilling it is to witness other people’s reactions to her flicks. “Now I consider myself honored to be able to buy a ticket and sneak into the back of one of your theaters, which I’ve done many times before, and watch my own,” she explained. “And it’s been so special because I get to watch what the movie-going experience does for people. It’s healing and it’s magical and I feel so grateful to be a part of it.”

Congrats, Zendaya!

