At this point, Black Tony has missed the entire week of live recordings from Dallas Studio with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show cast.
He calls in distress because he’s at the Quick Trip getting gas, but the gas won’t stop pumping! His hand is stuck and the bill is running up. Hopefully Rock-T can provide some Goof Off to help him out.
Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
