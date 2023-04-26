WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

FISHERS — An employee of the Kiddie Academy Daycare in Fishers is facing battery charges after a child returned home with a handprint bruise on their leg.

According to Fishers police, an investigation was launched after a parent reported their child returned home from the daycare, located in the 11700 block of Olio Road, with the bruise.

The parent informed officers that she immediately contacted the daycare and met with the owner, according to police.

The parent and daycare owner/operator viewed a video of the child’s classroom. The video revealed a daycare employee inappropriately touching the child. The owner of the daycare fired the employee that same day.

Molly C. Taxter, the employee, was arrested Tuesday following the investigation by FPD.

Fishers daycare worker left handprint bruise on child, charged with battery was originally published on praiseindy.com