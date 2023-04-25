WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her fabulous style in a vibrant look that we love.

Taking to the platform, the legendary actress gave us spring fashion goals when she wore a vibrant, yellow three-piece suit from Marni that she styled to perfection. The designer look featured tailored slacks and a matching blazer which she paired with a yellow button-up top. She rocked minimal jewelry to keep the look sleek and stylish and carried a matching yellow handbag to add to the monochromatic flair.

As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls for a sleek and slicked-back bun and served a natural beat on her face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

Tracee shared the classy designer ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the look, “GOOD MORNING …oh MARNI how I have waited for you. ”

Check it out below.

“Always 10 steps ahead. Marni with the max Ferragamo bag! No misses ever!” one of Tracee’s followers said of the look while another wrote, “Oh. My. Gawd. Wow.” while another simply commented with, “gorgeous ”

What do you think about Tracee’s latest fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

Tracee Ellis Ross Poses In A Yellow Marni Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com