Indy Public Library appoints Gregory A. Hill Sr. as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indianapolis Public Library board passed a resolution to appoint Gregory A. Hill, Sr. as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Hill has been acting as CEO since December 2022, in addition to Chief Public Services Officer, a position he’s held since August 2021.
This decision comes after months of controversy at the library that started in December 2022 when the board announced it had selected Dr. Gabriel Morley as its next CEO over interim CEO Nichelle M. Hayes.
Hayes was the favored candidate of many in the community.
Several emotional board meetings occurred over the months following, as well as protests at the library.
