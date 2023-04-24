Congratulations to Chloë Bailey!
It was recently announced that the songstress has received an honorary day from her hometown, Atlanta, Georgia. Last week, the singer, songwriter, and actress attended a ceremony at Morehouse College where the school’s commissioner officially made April 22 “Chloe Bailey Day.” This honor comes after the beauty recently released her “In Pieces” album and while she continues to tour nationwide promoting her latest project.
Chloë celebrated the big announcement with a performance in ATL, where she donned a sparkly blue bodysuit with matching finger gloves. She shared a photo dump to her Instagram page which included videos from her big performance as well as photos of herself as she reunited with her sister and best friend Halle on stage. The post also included a snapshot of herself and Missy Elliot who was seemingly at the show as well as photos of herself during the Morehouse ceremony and during a night out on the town.
“ATL love yall so much ” she captioned the photo dump for her 6 million IG followers. “i got to reunite with my best friend on stage and even have my own national day now (Chloe Day April 22nd) each night on tour has been so magical ”
Check out the celebratory post below.
“so proud of you!!!,” Chloë’s sister Halle commented underneath the post while fellow singer Tamar Braxton showed her support by writing, “It was sooooo good baby girl @chloebailey.”
If there’s anyone deserving of an honorary day, it’s her!
DON’T MISS…
Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam
5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs
Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie
Chloë Bailey Gets Her Own Honorary Day In Atlanta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father