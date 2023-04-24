Cardi B Files To Have Tasha K’s Property Seized To Satisfy $4M Judgement

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B definitely isn’t hurting for money these days, but if you owe that woman some court-ordered coin, best believe she’ll be coming for anything that isn’t nailed to the floor to collect what she’s owed.

AllHiphop is reporting that YouTube personality Tasha K is learning the lesson firsthand as the Grammy Award-winning rapper is looking to get the $4 million that she was awarded in her defamation lawsuit. A month after being awarded the “W” in her defamation case, Cardi is wasting no time in getting her money and is already taking the procedural steps to have Tasha K’s assets taken to satisfy the $4 million lawsuit.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, a writ of execution was filed against Tasha K and Kebe Studios LLC in Georgia on Thursday (April 20). The court order cleared the way for Cardi B to collect the judgment awarded to her in a defamation lawsuit.

Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Tasha K back in 2019 after the vlogger who has over a million subscribers made numerous videos about Cardi in which she claimed that Cardi used hardcore drugs, cheated on her husband, Offset, and even claimed she had herpes. Instead of taking it to the streets like pre-Love & Hip-Hop Cardi B might’ve done, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took the legal route and was eventually awarded over $4 million for defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress.

Though Tasha K apologized for her videos and tried to appeal the verdict, this past March a court upheld the decision and left her on the hook for the cool $4 mil. Just a few days ago, Tasha K took to IG to show just how much in debt she’s in, and whew, she’s about to be broke as hell forreal forreal.

We doubt Cardi B’s moved or amused by the post.

