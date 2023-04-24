Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville police officer responsible for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, is back working in law enforcement. The disgraced Louisville cop was recently hired by the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office.
He now works less than an hour away from the Louisville police department, which fired him in January 2021.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Cosgrove was let go by the Louisville PD for “violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment”, as reported by WHAS-TV.
Protests have reportedly been planned for today in Carrol County in objection to the hire.
Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed after three officers, including Cosgrove, executed a no-knock search warrant in her apartment on March 13, 2020. None of the officers who shot into the apartment were charged with her death.
After the front door of the apartment was breached by police, Taylor’s boyfriend fired shots in the direction of the door. Officers fired back, including 16 shots from Cosgrove.
Information from a report by The Hill was used in this post. To see their full report, [click here].
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Marlon Wayans On Black Don’t Crack
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Easter Verzuz You Don’t Want To Miss
- WATCH: Tamia and Deborah Cox cover Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans
- Cece Winans Has New Music, Reveals Why She’ll Never Be On ‘Greenleaf’
- Bebe Winans Brings Life Story To The Stage
- First Look At BMI’s Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Honors [PHOTOS]
- Sunday Best Season 6: [Episode 8]
- CeCe Winans Signed To New Motown Gospel
- VIDEO: What You Missed…Whitney Houston’s Funeral
- BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Fired Cop That Killed Breonna Taylor is a Police Officer Again was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father