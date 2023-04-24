Keke Palmer on Sexuality, Identity: ‘Always Felt Like I Was a Little Bit of Everything’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer was honored alongside Pamela Anderson at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala over the weekend. The event recognized Palmer’s commitment to LBTQA+ activism, bestowing her with the Vanguard Award.

The pandemic has shut the ceremony down for the last four years and the event was hosted by Ts Madison. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The center holds the status as the largest nonprofit serving queer and trans communities internationally.”

Palmer, who had her first child in February, gave an emotional acceptance speech. She cited her feelings of being judged in the past for not feeling as if she was allowed to just be herself.

She said in her speech, “I’ve always been my own person, and sexuality and identity, for me, it’s always been confusion. I never felt straight enough; I never felt gay enough; I never felt woman enough; I never felt man enough. I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.” She later added, “There is no greater masterpiece than living your truth.”

Information from The Hollywood Reporter was used for this post. To see their initial report, [click here].

