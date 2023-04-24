INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early voting is underway in Marion County on a major Indianapolis Public Schools ballot question.
The school district is asking voters to support a $410 million capital referendum to fund upgrades and renovations at 23 school buildings under the Rebuilding Stronger plan.
The referendum, approved by the IPS board in December, would go toward new athletic fields, upgraded sidewalks, and improved plumbing, lighting, and fire systems at various schools. It would also cover the cost of a brand-new, 650-student elementary school.
IPS makes final push in support of $410M capital referendum was originally published on hot1009.com
