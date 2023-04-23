In 2023, we are seeing that there is an incredible backlog of passport applications from the United States. Between people’s passports expiring or applying for their first one, the wait time is between 10-13 weeks. Even if you want that passport expedited for an extra $60, the wait time still stands at 7-9 weeks. So, if you are looking for summer travel, you might be traveling domestically. But, for those that are ready to add stamps to an active passport, we have someone that is interested in bringing you to the motherland of Africa. Not only as a vacation destination but as an invitation to reconnection to your roots.
Lady Dentaa Amoateng was in the city for a fundraiser as the keynote speaker for the GWAG Millennials, but before that, she was able to sit with Sam Sirmons of Ryan Cameron Uncensored to discuss:
- What traveling to Ghana looks like from Atlanta
- Her background in nursing meeting her passion for connecting people through GUBA (Grow Uplift Building Africa)
- Initiatives that mean a lot to her (infant mortality, education, & autism)
- Tourism, travel, & it’s history in Africa as a whole
Watch the entire interview below:
You can follow Lady Dentaa on Instagram & Twitter.
GUBA To Ghana: Lady Dentaa Amoateng & Sam Sirmons Talk Going Home was originally published on majicatl.com
