Off another amazing season of “All-American: Homecoming,” actor/producer Cory Hardrict has a lot to look forward to. Being the current assistant head coach of Atlanta-based HBCU Bringston University, his character on the show, Coach Marcus Turner, has had one of the biggest self-revelations on the show. The CW series spinoff is truly leaving an amazing impression in the landscape of television, being compared to a modern day “A Different World.” For Hardrict personally, he’s looking to expand his craft with new projects.
While on a media run, Sam Sirmons of Ryan Cameron Uncensored was able to sit and talk with him about:
- The second season concluding & the love triangle he is now involved in on the show
- His character’s mental health journey & what that would look like for black men
- Having a 30 year career in entertainment
- His next act in the media field
You can watch the full interview below:
Black Men & Mental Health: Cory Hardrict Gets Personal With Sam Sirmons was originally published on majicatl.com
