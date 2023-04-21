Not too long ago, Suge Knight revealed that he was in the process of developing a series based on his life, and now he’s saying that it will in fact depict just how violent his days at Death Row Records were.
TMZ is reporting that not only will the series feature just how wild the environment was at Death Row when Suge, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg were establishing themselves in the rap game, but Suge plans on providing voiceover work for the series even though he’s locked up behind bars.
From TMZ:
Yeah, we all heard the rumors and saw some of these scenes play out in previous films such as Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez On Me. That’s the kind of energy that Suge says he purposely brought to the office.
The post Suge Knight Says Death Row Series Will Show How Violent The Workplace appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Suge Knight Says Death Row Series Will Show How Violent The Workplace Was was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
-
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday