HBCU KNOW: R&B Songstress Toni Braxton is a Bowie State Alumna

One “major flex” of historically black colleges and universitys is their vast pool of notable alumni, who often go on to make groundbreaking moves! Did you know that the seven time Grammy award winning artist Toni Braxton is a Bowie State (black and gold) Bulldog? If you didn’t…now you know!

The R&B songstress is not only a legendary singer, but a television executive producer and songwriter as well. Braxton has sold over 67 million records worldwide.

She obtained a teaching degree from BSU.

Rumor has it that she was discovered while singing to herself at a gas station, pumping gas. A young aspiring music producer who worked at the gas station overheard, and took a chance on her talent. The rest was history!

BSU is located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It’s widely known for the Symphony of Soul Marching Band and being one of the ten oldest HBCUs in the country (founded in 1865).

