Black Tony has officially harassed his way into a restraining order. After a failed attempt to drive to Memphis to profess his love for Glorilla, the admiration turned to stalking.
See: Black Tony Is Heartbroken Over “F.N.F” Rapper Glorilla [LISTEN]
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
With the police on his back, he says he’s scared to even leave the house—hence, he can’t make it to work.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
Black Tony Hits A Krispy Kreme Donut Truck Lick
Black Tony Is Finally Coming To Work…At 11 O’clock [WATCH]
Black Tony Harassed His Way Into A Restraining Order was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
-
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse