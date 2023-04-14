Bomb Threats Affect Dozens of School Districts

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — Friday classes for somewhere between 35 and 40 school districts in Central Indiana have been impacted by bomb threats.

Some schools canceled classes completely, while others chose to follow an e-learning schedule. Check with your school district for updated information.

The threat, when translated into English, says, “One of your schools has a bomb inside. It is well built, solid, and discreetly [sic] located. Considering that today is your last day, I think it is appropriate for you to pray to God. Allah is the greatest.”

The Center Grove Community School Corporation posted this message to Facebook Friday morning:

Center Grove Schools will be closed on Friday, April 14, 2023, with no eLearning due to a bomb threat. School building staff should not report today. All events are canceled.

Noblesville Schools posted a slightly longer message to their Facebook page:

We received an anonymous bomb threat that came in overnight that was sent to approximately 40 school districts throughout Indiana. Out of an abundance of caution, we have called an eLearning day so we can work with law enforcement to further investigate this threat and ensure the safety of our schools. Some of our teachers and families may not be fully prepared for eLearning and we encourage flexibility today. We expect to have an update for staff and families later today. Thank you for your patience and support.

The Lebanon Community School Corporation said:

Lebanon Community School Corporation will utilize an eLearning day on April 14, 2023, due to a matter of school safety. Students will not report to school. Instructional materials will be available on Canvas by 9 a.m. We invite you to explore the eLearning resources available on our website at www.leb.k12.in.us/elearning . The eLearning Help Desk will be available for technology support. You may call or text 765-335-2270 or email elearning@leb.k12.in.us . Questions about lesson content or resources should be directed to the classroom teacher. Thank you, and stay safe! Other schools that have been impacted include:

Northwestern Consolidated School District of Shelby County

Tipton Community School Corporation

Northwest Allen County Schools

Marion Community Schools

Madison-Grant United School Corporation

Middlebury Community Schools

Shelbyville Central Schools

Shenandoah School Corporation

Speedway Schools

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools

Oak Hill United School Corporation

Rising Sun-Ohio County Community Schools

Salem Schools

Shelby Eastern Schools

Southwestern Consolidated Schools

Western School Corporation

Western Wayne Schools

