EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Comments on Viral Videos of Racist Football Coach [AUDIO]

Roland Martin joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share his comments on racist Georgia football coach, Mark Taylor, who recently went viral online for his blatant bigotry.

Shocking–or not so shocking, as Rickey explained—footage surfaces of a white athletic coach has social media outraged. In multiple videos, Taylor can be heard and seen casually using extremely racist language and dropping multiple “n-words”. The videos after Taylor himself posts it.

One of the most disturbing pieces of this ordeal is that he is known is sports for getting black students recruited with top level colleges. Reportedly, 96% of the students he has trained are black athletes. Not only that, but he has black grandchildren.

The former middle school coach has a past that would make anyone question why he still has a career at all. He has previously been imprisoned for stalking and harassing his ex-wife, on probation for influencing a witness, and accused by team parents of prejudice behavior.

Roland suggests that, “every time one of these racists expose themselves, black people should go apply for their jobs because they’re going to lose it”.

