WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx brought some sad news to the internet. The world-renowned, Jamie Foxx is currently in the hospital due to medical complications.

Corrinne typed up a letter on IG saying, “We wanted to share that, my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”.

We are keeping Jamie Foxx in our prayers and wish for a speedy recovery.

More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Daughter Is Grown & Got Her OWN! Meet Corinne Foxx [Photos]

RELATED: Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical Series ‘Tyson’

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix

HOMEPAGE

BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications was originally published on majicatl.com