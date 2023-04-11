WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated Easter in the cutest way – with their growing family.

The award-winning singer took to Instagram today to share a photo from her adorable Easter which included a photo of her and A$AP’s 10-month-old baby boy. The toddler was certainly dressed for the occasion and wore a pair of bunny ears and a gold chain in the Instagram post. Taking cues from his always camera-ready mama, the adorable baby was all smiles as he naturally posed for the camera.

Rih Rih also shared another photo set of her son as he played in the grass outdoors with an adorable sparkly stuffed rabbit, an Easter-themed book, and a few plastic Easter eggs. Rih and Rocky certainly set up the whole photo set perfectly because their son was even surrounded by real-life rabbits to help complement their Easter theme.

Check out the adorable photos below.

The billionaire musician and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son together last May and broke the internet when they announced that they are currently expecting their second child together during the Bajan beauty’s jaw-dropping Super Bowl halftime performance.

In February, a source told PEOPLE magazine that for the 35-year-old, her main focus right now is on her family. “She loves spending time with her son,” the source explained.

The source continued, “She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.”

We absolutely love motherhood on Rih Rih and can’t wait to see her become a mommy of two!

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Steps Out In A Vintage Look That We Love

5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances

Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Beauty Beat

Rihanna Shares An Adorable Photo Dump Of Her Baby Boy From Easter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com