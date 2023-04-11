DaniLeigh Will Maker Her Acting Debut In Upcoming Film ‘Angel’ Opposite Romeo Miller, Elise Neal and Tamar Braxton

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Multi-platinum recording artist Danielle Leigh Curiel, better known as DaniLeigh, will make her acting debut in the upcoming music-driven drama film Angel. Read more details about the movie with other stars Romeo Miller, Elise Neal, and Tamar Braxton.

DaniLeigh will star opposite Skyh Black (“All The Queens Men,” “Sistas”), Romeo Miller (“Honey,” “Growing Up Hip Hop”), Elise Neal (“Hustle & Flow”), and Daniel O’Reilly (“Thor: The God of Thunder”) in Angel.

The film is a feel-good music-driven drama from writer and director LazRael Lison (A Miracle Before Christmas, #Unknown). Angel St. James, portrayed by DaniLeigh is a chart-topping R&B superstar featured on the covers of magazines and a staple of the talk show circuit. She knows everything to say and do to remain perfect in the public eye. However, when Angel’s fabricated appearance of happiness becomes increasingly challenging to maintain, she’s forced to face reality. While driving away from it all, she becomes stranded with a flat tire — Calvin (Black), a kind-hearted single father with an eight-year-old daughter, provides roadside assistance. As their relationship blossoms, she questions many of her current life choices, learns that some public images are not worth protecting, and the importance of true happiness. Singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton (“Braxton Family Values”) round out the cast.

Angel reunites Lison and Miller following A Miracle Before Christmas, the successful 2022 BET Networks holiday telefilm.

Lison and Tatiana Chekhova produce the upcoming music drama under their Summer House Pictures banner in Association with Charles F. Porter of Black Bench Productions. The film is currently shooting in Los Angeles with casting by Dea Vise. Marc E. Williams of Inda Soul Entertainment is Music Supervisor for film and soundtrack releases.

No release date was mentioned yet.

