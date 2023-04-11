Topo Chico Rolls Out New Spirited Canned Cocktails Just In Time For Warm Weather Gatherings

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Mexico is home to the popular spirits of mezcal and tequila, and also the sparkling mineral water brand, Topo Chico. In the fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) category, Topo Chico Spirited enters the fray with three canned cocktails offering fresh takes on three classics.

Topo Chico has been bottling its water since 1895 and entered into the hard seltzer space in 2021. With RTD offerings expanding at a rapid rate, the Mexican brand’s Topo Chico Spirited is entering the RTD race with three awesome flavors modeled after drinks some might already know.

The lineup includes Tequila & Lime, made with tequila blanco and lime juice. The cocktail is a take on the Texas Ranch Water cocktail. This drink clocks in at 5.9 percent ABV.

Next up, Tequila & Grapefruit is Spirited’s vision of a Paloma and also clocks in at 5.9 percent ABV.

Last but not least, the Vodka & Lemon also clocks in at the same ABV as the other two cocktails and is fashioned after the Chilton cocktail.

It should be noted that these cocktails are not meant to replace their original counterparts but instead are refreshing, low-ABV sips perfect for backyard barbecues, social gatherings, or a quiet evening of unwinding. The big fruit flavors are also right in line with the spring season.

“Topo Chico Spirited is a bar-quality cocktail inspired by bartenders across America whose mixer of choice is already Topo Chico Mineral Water,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of marketing for above premium flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company.

“We’re making it easy for people to entertain their friends on their backyard patios with a great tasting canned cocktail crafted with filtered sparkling water, real tequila blanco or distilled vodka that’s ready to drink so needs minimal effort.”

Topo Chico Spirited comes in single-flavor four-pack 12 oz cans. For those who count, the calories in the cans range from 130 to 150.

To find cans of your own to enjoy, please visit the product locator here.

Photo: Topo Chico

Topo Chico Rolls Out New Spirited Canned Cocktails Just In Time For Warm Weather Gatherings