Thieves Run Off With $500,000 Worth of Apple Products

Thieves in Washington State used a very smart plan to run off with $500,000 worth of Apple store products. The Apple store was a neighbor to a coffee shop. Thieves cut through the wall of the shop and entered the adjacent store. The specific wall they cut through was the bathroom wall. The incident happened after 7 pm Sunday while the mall was closed.

Seattle Coffe Gear Regional Manager Eric Marks stated, “Our front door was locked. They pried our front door open.” They’re expecting the break-in to have cost them about $2000 in damages. The subjects entered wearing masks so police are struggling to identify them. No fingerprints were found and no arrests have been made.

Investigations are still pending.