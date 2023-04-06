WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Angela White takes to social media to respond to threats made by Tokyo Toni.

Tokyo Toni live streams daily to rant about various random topics, but especially her daughter Angela White (also known as Blac Chyna). In one of the latest streams, she said that she would “Marvin Gaye” Blac Chyna.

Marvin Gaye was tragically shot and killed by his father in 1984, the day before his 45th birthday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

White responds saying, “If you look at her videos she always says my daughter Chyna…No, your daughter’s name is Angela Renee White…It cannot come from off of anybody’s tongue any other type of way”.

Allegedly, this outrage comes after she denied her mother’s request for $3800 to pay overdue rent. Tokyo Toni is currently living in a D.C. hotel.

Angela White has recently dropped the name Blac Chyna, removed her cosmetic fillers and demonic tattoos, and committed her life to her faith. Many supporters are encouraging her new life path.

More on her transformation from Blac Chyna to Angela White:

Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play

Blac Chyna Defends Tamron Hall Amid ‘Messy’ Accusations: ‘She Understood The Assignment’

Blac Chyna Gets A Tattoo Removed As She Continues Her Life Changing Journey

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tokyo Toni Says She Will “Marvin Gaye” Her Daughter: Angela Responds was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com