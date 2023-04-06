Contest Rules/Terms

Rickey Smiley “Beat The Buzzer” Contest

Published on April 6, 2023

Rickey Smiley "Beat The Buzzer" '23

Listeners will have a chance to win $100 instantly and a chance to win up to $1,000 daily during the weeks of April 10th & 17th.  No purchase necessary.

20th caller nationally will be given $100 and a chance to win more cash before buzzer sounds.  Once the timer starts, cash prizes increase incrementally up to $1,000 callers can stop the timer to win that amount, win the top prize of $1,000 or risk the buzzer going off and keep the $100 prize.

