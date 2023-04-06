Rickey Smiley “Beat The Buzzer” Contest

CLOSE
Listeners will have a chance to win $100 instantly and a chance to win up to $1,000 daily during the weeks of April 10th & 17th. No purchase necessary.
20th caller nationally will be given $100 and a chance to win more cash before buzzer sounds. Once the timer starts, cash prizes increase incrementally up to $1,000 callers can stop the timer to win that amount, win the top prize of $1,000 or risk the buzzer going off and keep the $100 prize.
More from 106.7 WTLC
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
RECAP: New Edition Legacy Tour in Indianapolis
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse