“B.A.P.S.” The Stage Play is coming and Blac Chyna will assume the role of Nisi, originally played by Halle Berry in the 1997 film.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Gets A Tattoo Removed As She Continues Her Life Changing Journey

RELATED: Blac Chyna Catches Celebrity Boxing Fade, Match Is A Draw

The Je’Caryous Johnson-led production premieres Mother’s Day Weekend in the cities below, with more show dates expected to arrive this Fall.

DETROIT – MAY 11 – 14

LA – MAY 18 – 21

ATL – JUN 8 – 11

Wow God is so good and everything that I’ve ever envisioned is finally all happening!” She wrote below an Instagram photo on Wednesday (April 5).

The news of her leading lady status comes weeks after Blac Chyna made headlines for her continued journey to return to her most natural self. In March, she took to social media to document the next phase in her process – tattoo removal.

After being spotted out for the first time after removing her facial fillers earlier, the reality star is now ready to continue down this journey of self-care and took her fans behind the scenes for her recent tattoo removal. For this phase, she’s removing a “demonic” tattoo that she received when she was younger and is “giving the energy back” in the process.

Chyna shared two videos of the process, one as she was on her way to Las Vegas to get the tattoo removed. She documented the journey from her home to the medical facility in a selfie-style video.

Check out this classic scene from the original BAPS below:

Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play was originally published on theboxhouston.com