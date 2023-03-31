Police Arrest 3 Men Accused Of Beating The Rainbow Braids Off Of Tekashi 6ix9ine

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A week after Tekashi 6ix9ine was stomped into oblivion by Croc rocking street “Avengers,” police have taken into custody the men who became famous for giving the streets what they’ve been waiting for ever since Snitch9ine turned state witness back in 2019.

NBC Miami is reporting that the police have arrested three men in connection to the bathroom beatdown of the Brooklyn rapper (we ain’t claiming him at all). Judging from the mugshots, they’re not too broken up about it. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, Rafael Medina Jr., 43; Octavious Medina, 23; and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were taken into custody and booked for assaulting and robbing Tekashi 6ix9ine at an LA Fitness in South Florida on March 21. We knew they Croc’d Tekashi into the ground, but we didn’t know they robbed him too, but apparently, they did.

From Miami NBC:

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries. He was taken to a hospital but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Viral cellphone video showed three men standing over the rapper, who was on the floor of the gym’s sauna area. One of the men kicks at 6ix9ine, and the other lunges forward and hits him. Another video shows 6ix9ine after the attack, with blood dripping down his face.

We can help but feel like nothing but high-fives and boxes of free cigarettes await these three men once they make their way into the big house behind their actions. Just sayin’.

As of now, the three men are being held at the Palm Beach County Jail. While we don’t know if they have legal representation as of yet, we do know the streets are behind them, though we don’t see any “Free Tekashi’s Attackers” shirts popping up anytime soon.

Tekashi meanwhile, has remained mum about the incident and whether or not he’ll be pursuing these charges to ensure the men get punished by the fullest extent of the law. He probably will.

What do y’all think of police apprehending the men behind the Tekashi beatdown? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Police Arrest 3 Men Accused Of Beating The Rainbow Braids Off Of Tekashi 6ix9ine appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Police Arrest 3 Men Accused Of Beating The Rainbow Braids Off Of Tekashi 6ix9ine was originally published on hiphopwired.com