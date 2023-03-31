The Breakfast Club Lands New Home On BET & VH1

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready BET and VH1 viewers, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, aka The Breakfast Club, are coming.

Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, the famous New York morning show, is coming to BET. The Hollywood Reporter reports the Paramount Global-owned cable outlet and iHeart Media are partnering to “air a daily broadcast of the syndicated Breakfast Club radio show, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.”

BET & Its Sister Network VH1 Will Air A One-Hour Edition of The Show At 9 AM ET on Weekdays Starting April 17.

In a statement, BET CEO and President Scott Mills said, “We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring The Breakfast Club and their unique brand of entertainment and cultural commentary to our audiences.”

He continues, “We recognize the show’s influence and popularity, and we are confident that the partnership will be meaningful to our viewers and to our partners. Hosts Charlamagne and DJ Envy are longtime members of the BET and Paramount family, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome The Breakfast Club home to BET.”

“What began as a daily morning radio show over a decade ago in New York City has now become a cultural beacon across America. This new partnership with BET will expand the radio show’s reach to millions more watching on this iconic television network,” ohn Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises at iHeartMedia, added.

The Breakfast Club’s Arrival On BET Marks The First Time The Network Will Have Daily Programming Since 106 & Park Ended In 2014.

“BET has been the home of so many cultural institutions, like Rap City and 106 & Park, that have shaped a generation,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “Those shows laid the foundation for The Breakfast Club to stand on and grow into the cultural institution that we have become. We look forward to carrying on the tradition.”

Co-Host DJ Envy added, “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to showcase The Breakfast Club on BET. I love what the new BET is doing!”

This development is interesting. The Breakfast Club used to air on Sean Diddy Comb’s REVOLT Network. Interestingly enough, Combs is one of the names on a short list that includes Tyler Perry and Byron Allen, who want to purchase a majority stake in the company after reports surface that Paramount Global is exploring a sale.

Congrats to the world’s most dangerous morning show.

