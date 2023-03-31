Apple has now allowed its customers to buy items now, and make payments on them until they are fully paid off. Users can access this feature via Apple Wallet. It allows you to take out loans of $50 to $1000 which you can apply to app purchases and online purchases with any merchant that accepts Apple Pay.
Apple’s Vice President, Jennifer Bailey stated, “Many people are looking for flexible payment options, which is why we’re excited to provide our users with Apple Pay Later”. Loans that users apply for will have no impact on their credit. Instead, Apple states that there will be a “soft credit pull” to determine if you are in good financial standing.
Apply Pay Later is built right into the wallet app so users can track, manage, and make payments on things easily.
Will you be using Apple’s new feature to run it up?
- ‘Malicious’ Homicide: Irvo Otieno’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed, Compared To George Floyd
- “Secret Invasion” Gets June Release Date
- Diana Ross Announces “Legacy” Tour
- Howell Wayans, Father of Wayans Bros Dead At 86
- Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Files Law Suit
- Death Toll Continues to Rise After Tornado Rips Through Midwest, South, and Northeast Regions
- The Fix with Karen Vaughn: LaTocha Scott Apologizes To Her Sister
- Teyana Taylor Cast As Dionne Warwick In Biopic
- Lamar Odom Acquires Multiple Rehab Centers is California
- The Irony: After Trump Indictment, Republicans Want To Defund The FBI And DOJ
Apple Offers The “Buy Now Pay Later” Feature was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
RECAP: New Edition Legacy Tour in Indianapolis
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent