Nicki Minaj Sells Out Events, Without Even Being In The Building

Philadelphia’s own DJ Killsing host yet another “Nicki Night” where the Barbz across the tri-state area come out to play in the home city on April 13th.

The event has gotten so much love from Nicki fans that even Nicki Minaj herself reposted a recap of the most recent Nicki Night that happened in Brooklyn, NY.

“Y’all da barbz is a DIFFERENT breed!!!” Says Nicki Minaj a few days ago on an Instagram post.

Now that Nicki Night is two years strong, Dj Killsing takes her event onto a different level, with her first ever “Nicki Night Tour.” The cities that will be featured are New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

To join the festivities, you can meet Killsing and the rest of the Barbz down at Brooklyn Bowl (1009 Canal Street) on April 13th. Doors open at 9 pm, here’s the place to get your tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/nicki-night-brooklyn-bowl-philadelphia-tickets/13003085?pl=bbowlphilly

Must be 21+ to enter. Text to win your tickets from 100.3 RNB Philly!

