Rev. Al Sharpton Quotes Central Park 5 Member While Reacting To Donald Trump Indictment: ‘Karma’

Rev. Al Sharpton reacted to the long-awaited indictment of Donald Trump by quoting Dr. Yusef Abdus Salaama, a member of the exonerated Central Park 5.

“Karma,” the legendary civil rights activist told reporter Joy Reid during his appearance on MSNBC March 30.

As he reflected on the historic indictment of the former U.S. president, Sharpton said it was “ironic” that Trump, 76, would be arraigned in the same building where the Central Park 5 were “indicted and prosecuted for a rape they didn’t do.”

“Donald Trump took ads out calling for their execution,” he added.

Who are the central park five?

The Central Park 5 were wrongfully convicted for the brutal assault of 28-year-old Trisha Meili in 1989.

The investment banker was out jogging in New York City’s Central Park the day before she was found brutally beaten and raped on the morning of April 20, 1989.

Public outrage led to the quick arrest and subsequent conviction of five Black and Latino teens -Antron McCray,15, Kevin Richardson, 15, Yusef Salaam, 15, Raymond Santana, 14, and Korey Wise, 16.

All five teenagers spent six to 13 years in prison for the crime they did not commit.

In 2002, the men were set free when new DNA evidence proved Matias Reyes, a convicted rapist, to be Meili’s true attacker. The charges against the five men were dropped and they were also awarded a $41 million settlement.

“He called for them to be executed. And they were convicted,” Sharpton recalled of Trump’s reaction to the highly publicized case during his MSNBC appearance.

“They will see Donald Trump who bought ads against them walk in the same building. They were arraigned in and be arraigned sometime next week. And I think if that’s not ironic, and in my case, I agree with Yusef Salaam, “‘Karma. You will reap what you sow,’” he added.

What does this indictment mean?

Donald Trump is being indicted for his role in an alleged hush money payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels. The MAGA leader could also face more than 30 counts related to business fraud, according to CNN. The incident occurred during the New York native’s presidential campaign in 2016.

After the indictment was announced Thursday, Trump released a statement calling the ruling a “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

The Truth Social network founder added:

“I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The post Rev. Al Sharpton Quotes Central Park 5 Member While Reacting To Donald Trump Indictment: ‘Karma’ appeared first on NewsOne.

