Law Roach’s Partnership With TJ Maxx Is The Fashion Industry’s Best Kept Secret

On Wednesday, March 29, I had the amazing opportunity to participate in a highly selective event showcasing the fashion industry’s best-kept secret in collaboration with renowned Image Architect Law Roach. As Law embarks on his journey as his true self, T.J.Maxx is thrilled to announce its partnership with him for the brand’s first-ever fashion showcase by immersing us in all the spring trends.

Law Roach is a celebrity stylist known for his work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Zendaya, Meg Thee Stallion, and Kerry Washington. He has been recognized as one of the most influential stylists in Hollywood, having been named to The Hollywood Reporter’s “25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood” list multiple times.

Roach’s impact on Black women, in particular, has been significant. He has been credited with bringing a fresh, modern perspective to red-carpet fashion and has worked to promote a more diverse and inclusive image of beauty in the industry. Roach has also been a vocal advocate for body positivity and is known to dress women of all shapes and sizes in styles that make them feel confident and beautiful. When discussing the importance of his collaboration with T.J. Maxx, he said, “I have a very interesting relationship with T.J. Maxx. When I moved to New York years and years ago, it was the place where me and my friends in college, who was always really into fashion, and we wanted to have that small piece of luxury. We wanted to feel like we were part of the conversation. We wanted to feel like we were fitting in with everyone else. And T.J. Maxx, since then, has always been that place where we can all go and feel like we can be a part of the dream.”

Law Shares Trends to Watch

Roach is praised for pushing boundaries and challenging traditional fashion norms while staying true to his client’s individual styles and personalities. His work has helped redefine what it means to be a “stylish” woman and inspired countless others to embrace their unique fashion. This partnership highlights his highest desire to make fashion accessible to everyone.

T.J.Maxx has teamed up with Law Roach to showcase the designer collections available on The Runway, both online and in specific stores. The Runway has been a part of T.J.Maxx for over 15 years, but this is the first time it has been highlighted. In partnership with the brand, Law Roach curated a fashion presentation that unveiled the new spring collection. The presentation featured 15 looks that Law exclusively put together, showcasing high-end styles that can be found in The Runway, T.J.Maxx’s premium designer shop. The Runway is known for offering top-notch, high-quality, and coveted designer items at unbeatable prices all year long. If you’re looking for the best selection of designer spring fashion, The Runway at T.J.Maxx is the perfect place to shop until April.

Regarding Spring 2023 fashion trends, Roach says it’s all about vibrant colors, bold patterns, and playful designs. Some of the most popular trends this season include:

Neon colors: Bright shades of pink, green, orange, and yellow are all the rage this season. Think of highlighter hues that are impossible to miss.

Floral prints: Florals are a perennial spring favorite, but this year, designers are taking things up a notch with bold, oversized blooms in various colors.

Sheer fabrics: From organza to mesh, sheer fabrics are a great way to add texture and visual interest to your spring wardrobe. They’re perfect for layering and can be dressed up or down.

Oversized silhouettes: Forget about form-fitting clothes – this season, it’s all about oversized jackets, baggy trousers, and roomy dresses that prioritize comfort and ease of movement.

Fringe details: Fringe is back in a big way this season, with designers incorporating it into everything from jackets to skirts to handbags. It’s a great way to add some movement and texture to your outfits.

Overall, the key to pulling off these bold and bright trends is to have fun with them and not take fashion too seriously. Mix and match patterns and colors, experiment with different silhouettes, and don’t hesitate to make a statement.

