There is a huge supply of water under us right now. It’s about 400 miles underground and it’s stored in a specific rock known as ‘ringwoodite’. This rock is a spongelike texture that soaks up water and stores it. Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen stated, “The ringwoodite is like a sponge, soaking up water, there is something very special about the crystal structure of ringwoodite that allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water”. He went on to say, “I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet. Scientists have been looking for this missing deep water for decades.”
Scientists made this discovery after studying earthquakes using seismometers and realizing shockwaves under the Earth. According to Indy100 “if the rock contained just % of water then that means there is three times more water under the surface than there is on the surface.
What do you think about the recent discovery?
- Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
- Colts owner Jim Irsay to help Miami Orca return to Pacific
- Kevin Hart awards $10,000 to plant-based Indy restaurant
- Nia Long to speak at Indianapolis Gala
- The History of April Fools’ Day
- ‘What Goes Around Comes Around’: Civil Right Leaders React To Trump’s Criminal Indictment
- Fans Can’t Get Over How Larenz Tate And Method Man Still Look This Good After 30 Years In The Industry!
- Megan Thee Stallion Throws The First Pitch At Houston Astros Opening Day Game
- Lola Brooke Cites Teyana Taylor As Her Fashion Influence In Mefeater Magazine
- Black Voters Matter Head To Houston To Educate College Students About Critical Voting Issues
Massive Ocean Found Underneath Earth; More Water Than The Surface was originally published on hot1009.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
RECAP: New Edition Legacy Tour in Indianapolis
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
Pacers announce multi-year partnership with 50 Cent