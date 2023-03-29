Dove’s New Body Cleansers Are Perfect For Dry, Eczema-Prone, and Sensitive Skin Types

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Since 1957, Dove has set out to create products that provide skin with extra TLC. While the brand’s first innovation was the Dove Beauty Bar, they have matured with body cleansers—case in point: The Dove Body Love Cleansers collection.

Unlike other body cleansers on the market, Dove’s creations go the extra mile to impart moisture and help all skin types retain that moisture around the clock. The Dove Body Love Cleanser collection includes three new additions: the Dry Cracked Skin Replenish Body Cleanser, Eczema Prone Skincare Body Cleanser, and the Hyper-Reactive Skin Balance Body Cleanser.

There is also a bar soap option for folks that fancy the Eczema-Prone and Dry-Cracked body cleanser additions.

Although the weather is constantly changing, it’s vital to get the proper amounts of moisture from head to toe. This is where Dove takes imparting moisture to the next level with its unique Moisture Restore Complex.

“The Moisture Restore Complex allows the Eczema-Prone and Dry-Cracked Skin Body Cleansers to lock in 10 times the moisture of a standard wash,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara tells HelloBeautiful.

Thankfully, Dr.Mona shares that the body cleansers do not make the body extra oily or greasy.

“In many skin wash formulas, they tend to just stay on top of the skin,” Dr. Mona says. In the case of Dove’s new body cleansers, they deposit moisture in the skin. So, your body feels moisturized for much longer.”

The Hyper-Reactive Body Cleaner is made with only 12 ingredients that limit the chance of skin reactions.

Interestingly, the Dove team conducted extensive research revealing that 50 percent of men and 65 percent of women believe they suffer from dry skin, eczema, or sensitive skin.

However, Dr. Mona explains that “treating these conditions starts in the shower,” which prompted Dove to extend its Body Love line.

If you find yourself tackling dry skin, eczema, or skin sensitivity, it may be worth adding the new Dove body cleansers to your collection. Head over to CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart, to grab the collection today.

Dove’s New Body Cleansers Are Perfect For Dry, Eczema-Prone, and Sensitive Skin Types was originally published on hellobeautiful.com