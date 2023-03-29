HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s head down to Morgan State University to highlight American data scientist and inventor Valerie Thomas!

During her matriculation at MSU, she was one of only 2 women majoring in physics. Post graduation, she began her career with The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

She is best known for her invention of the illusion transmitter, which served as the inception of what later became the 3D movies. NASA still uses several of her innovations, including the development real time computer data systems.

Morgan State University—home of the blue and orange Bears—was founded in 1867 in Baltimore, Maryland. Other outstanding alumni of the university include Mo’Nique, Leroy Kelly, and April Ryan.

