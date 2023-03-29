WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day in which we honor those who served and sacrificed their lives in Vietnam.

Exactly 50 years ago today, on March 29th, 1973, the United States Military Assistance Command was disestablished and the last U.S. combat troops were officially pulled out of Vietnam. In addition, on and around this same day Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.

U.S. involvement in Vietnam started slowly with an initial deployment of advisors in the early 1950s, grew incrementally through the early 1960s, and expanded with the deployment of full combat units in July 1965. The last U.S. personnel were evacuated from Vietnam in April 1975.

According to the United States Department of Defense, more than eight million US troops served during the Vietnam War. 1.8 million of those troops were drafted. More than 58,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines lost their lives and more than 300,000 were wounded in one of the deadliest wars in American history.

