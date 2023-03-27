E-40 “Bands,” Millyz “Over” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.23

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop legend, E-40 has been doing his thing in the rap game for three decades now, and while lately he’s been lending his talents to Mount Westmore, today The Ambassador of The Bay drops a solo cut and gets things poppin.’

Holding court with a marching band in tow for his visuals to “Bands,” 40 Fonzarelli heads to Grambling State University to get turnt up with the school’s band from the basketball court to the football field where he bounces to the beat, drops his bars, and shows some school spirit as only he can. Kinda weird seeing 40 without any ice dangling from his person. Just sayin.’

Back in Boston, Millyz keeps on making his case for the most underrated rapper in the game today, and in his clip to “Over” breaks bread with the likes of Dave East in a fancy restaurant before hopping on a jet to take the stage at the Legacy Arena in Alabama.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, BIA and Timbaland, and more.

E-40 – “BANDS”

MILLYZ – “OVER”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “PLEASE HOLD ME DOWN”

BIA & TIMBALAND – “I’M THAT B*TCH”

FLO FT. MISSY ELLIOTT – “FLY GIRL”

AMADEUS360 FT. BUCKSHOT, TERMANOLOGY AND DJ EVIL DEE – “WARFARE”

LIL NUU FT. G HERBO – “WICKED INNA RAQ 2”

LOLA BROOKE – “DON’T PLAY WITH IT REMIX”

