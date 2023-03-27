Gary’s Tea: Malia Ann (Obama) Rocks A New Name and New Look

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter is said to be redefining her personal brand with a new name and new look!

Malia, 23, first stole the hearts of America after her father was elected 44th U.S. President. The country has witnessed many of her milestones over the years, including graduating from Harvard University.

The beloved former first daughter recently launched her career in the film and television industry. She co-wrote for Amazon Prime’s new hit show “Swarm”, created by Donald Glover, which gained over 7 million viewers since its release. Malia used the name “Malia Ann” (dropping Obama) for the writing credits, and is said to now go by this name in Hollywood social circles as well.

She was pictured at the show’s premiere in a stunning suit ensemble. Malia seems to be making a name for herself in the industry, despite “first family” status quo.

