Porsha Williams has all eyes on her!
Known for breaking the internet with her banging body and stylish looks, the beauty has done it again with her latest IG video, turning every head in the process.
Taking to the platform, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared another video of herself that showed off her killer frame donning a sheer body with a black catsuit underneath, all from Dolce & Gabanna. The beauty paired the look with black and white heels and a diamond encrusted chocker around her neck that featured a diamond cross.
As for her hair, she wore her ‘do short in a sleek and slick style with big curls and swoops around her edges and forehead. Of course, her face was beat to perfection with glam that only enhanced her natural beauty.
The beauty modeled the look while walking down the streets of NY ahead of her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
” All Eyes on me! WATCH #WWHL tonight with @bravoandy & @gizellebryant on @bravotv #TUNEIN Fit: @dolcegabbana X @therealnoigjeremy : @sonejr” the gorgeous reality star captioned the video. Check it out below.
Porsha Williams Has 'All Eyes On Her' In Her Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
