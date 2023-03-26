Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 1:40 p.m. ET

A lawyer representing movie star Jonathan Majors says he expects that his client will be cleared of allegations he assaulted his girlfriend once New York City prosecutors review new evidence in the case, according to a new report.

That evidence includes video footage and “written statements” from the woman.

The latest developments came about 24 hours after Majors, 33, was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday morning after the 30-year-old woman allegedly told the NYPD he had strangled, assaulted, and harassed her. Majors was booked on two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment, and third-degree attempted assault and released from custody before the news broke on Saturday night.

The attorney defending Majors from the allegations never referred to the woman involved as his girlfriend and said she expected the new evidence she plans to present will vindicate her client.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim in an altercation with a woman he knows,” Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, said in a statement Sunday before adding later: “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry, who notably referred to Majors as a “victim,” said the evidence includes “video footage from the vehicle where the alleged assault occurred, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard” the alleged assault. “Most importantly,” Chaudhry continued, there are “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Chaudhry said the woman was suffering from an “emotional crisis” that prompted her to be hospitalized, suggesting her medical treatment was not for an assault after all.

“The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested,” Chaudry added. “We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Initial reports claimed that police were called after Majors and his girlfriend got into a dispute during a taxi ride and he reportedly attacked her. She was allegedly hospitalized with minor injuries including a cut near her ear, redness, and marks on her face.

TMZ suggested in a report that the incident may have been caused by jealousy.

From TMZ:

Our sources say police were told the girlfriend saw another woman texting Majors, and she confronted him — trying to sneak a peek at his phone. We’re told the alleged victim/GF claims this got Majors mad, and that he allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her.

We’re also told the alleged victim claims he put his hands around her neck during this. Our sources say the woman was dropped off somewhere and that JM spent the night elsewhere. It appears the girlfriend went to police the following morning (Sat.) and reported a crime.

Majors immediately denied all allegations.

“He’s done nothing wrong,” his rep told TMZ. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors is scheduled to appear in court to answer for the charges on May 8.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

The Marvelous Rise Of Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Open Up After ‘Creed III’ Trailer Released

The post Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says appeared first on NewsOne.

Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says was originally published on newsone.com