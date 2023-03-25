Chloë Bailey stole the show at the Praise This premiere earlier this week when she hit the carpet in a stunning black and blue cut-out gown that was everything!
Check out the stylish look below.
Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest?
DON’T MISS…
Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam
5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs
Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie
Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
Girl Group FLO Unites With Missy Elliott In Upcoming Single “Fly Girl” Which Samples The Music Legend
-
Getting ‘Fits Off: The Best Dressed Men At The 2023 Oscars
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40