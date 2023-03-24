Ronnie DeVoe talks the Legacy of New Edition

New Edition was one of the most influential R&B groups of the 1980s, with hits like “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” and “If It Isn’t Love.” Now, after 40 years in the music industry, the group has launched its second tour with the Black Promoter’s Collective hitting Indianapolis, March 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Legacy Tour also features R&B heavyweights Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank.
Ronnie talked with Karen Vaughn about the excitement of the Legacy Tour, how he preps for a show, and the legacy of New Edition.
Listen below:
