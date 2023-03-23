Researchers find new information behind coffee and heart risks

New research found that drinking caffeinated coffee did not significantly improve one sort of heart hiccup that can seem like a skipped beat, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. Yet it did reveal a modest rise in another form of abnormal heartbeat in persons who consumed more than one cup per day. And the research found that people tend to walk more and sleep less on the days they consumed coffee.

According to the National Coffee Association, more Americans in the U.S. consume coffee daily than bottled water, tea, or tap water.

Coffee includes caffeine, a stimulant, which is typically regarded as safe for healthy adults at about 400 mg per day, or near equal to four or five cups made at home.

Researchers discovered that drinking coffee did not result in increased daily bouts of additional heartbeats.

The extra beats in the heart’s upper chambers are common and normally don’t create problems, researchers say. But they have been demonstrated to predict a potentially hazardous heart illness called atrial fibrillation, which is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia.