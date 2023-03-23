Carson Briere, Son of Flyers’ GM, Charged With Pushing Woman’s Wheelchair Down Stairs

Carson Briere, the 23-year-old son of Flyers interim GM Danny Briere, and his friends have been summoned after investigators find footage of the two pushing a double amputee women’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs.
The incident took place at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday, March 11th. This Pub is near Mercyhurst University, where Briere plays hockey.
In the video, you can see one of the gentlemen sitting in the woman’s wheelchair. He then gets up and the two collectively push the wheelchair down a flight of steps and resume partying.
As this video went viral, Both Carson and his father Danny issued public apologies. “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment,” said Carson Briere.
“I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect.” said GM Danny Briere. “Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior,”
The Mercyhurst Lakers also released a statement via Twitter after their investigation was concluded.
Carson Briere has been placed on interim suspension from their athletic teams.
